A chance to switch or ditch your Medicare Advantage Plan ends soon. What to know

Sometimes, Medicare beneficiaries enroll in an Advantage Plan that ends up not meeting their needs.

If you're in that situation this year, you have a few weeks left to do something about it.

During a window that opened Jan. 1 and closes March 31, you can switch to a different Advantage Plan or drop the one you have altogether in favor of basic Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient care coverage).

More from Personal Finance:

This bill aims to prevent late-enrollment fees in Medicare

3 key reasons to keep your will or estate plan updated

How to appeal Medicare surcharges if your income drops

"The most common reason people make a change is that they find out ... that something on their plan has changed that they don't like," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits.

For example, perhaps they have discovered that a doctor they like is no longer in network or a medicine they take is no longer covered.

Of Medicare's approximately 63.6 million beneficiaries, about 26.9 million are enrolled in Advantage Plans, which deliver Parts A and B and usually Part D prescription drug coverage, along with extras such as dental and vision. However, they come with their own cost-sharing structures (i.e., deductibles and copays) and their lists of drugs covered (and their cost), which differ from plan to plan.