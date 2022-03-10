India is 'caught in a trap' given its deep ties with Russia, political analyst says

India is in a difficult situation because it relies heavily on Russian weapons to defend itself, but likely knows that close relations with Moscow are not ideal if Russia becomes a "pariah state," a political analyst told CNBC.

The international community slapped Russia with heavy sanctions after Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

"India's caught in a trap," said James Crabtree, executive director at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Asia.

He said Russian weapons help India manage its biggest worry — neighboring China. Crabtree said tensions could flare "at any moment" between the two nations. China and India have clashed at the border in recent years.

In the medium term, however, "India probably recognizes that if Russia is to be a pariah state, then having close ties with it is not going to be in India's interest," Crabtree told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

"But it still needs those [Russian] weapon systems," he added.

Around 85% of India's military equipment comes from Russia or originated from the Soviet Union, according to research by the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank.

And New Delhi has always had a very deep relationship with Moscow, Crabtree said.

India abstained from recent votes held at the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The official spokesperson for India's ministry of external affairs did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.