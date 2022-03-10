Russia will recover with a 'full bill of health,' says Lavrov, vowing to cut ties with the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives an annual press conference on Russian diplomacy in 2021, in Moscow on January 14, 2022.

Russia's foreign minister on Thursday struck a defiant tone in the face of intensifying economic sanctions, saying that his country would recover from the crisis with a "full bill of health" and vowing never again to rely on Western partners.

Sergey Lavrov told CNBC that Russia could handle its economy by itself as the pariah state becomes increasingly isolated by international powers seeking to stymie President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Regarding our economic problems, we'll sort them out," Lavrov told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Turkey following his talks with Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Lavrov noted that Russia has at various other points handled periods of economic isolation and difficulty.

The longtime Russian minister added that he was no longer under any illusion that the West could be trusted, accusing it of betrayal.

"I assure you: We will come out of this crisis with a full bill of psychological health and a full bill of health regarding our awareness. We will not be under the slightest illusion that the West could be a reliable partner," Lavrov said via a translation.

"We will do everything so as never, in any way, to be dependent on the West in those areas of our life which have a decisive significance for our people," he said.