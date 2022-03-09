LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine says 5,000 civilians evacuated from Sumy; European stocks jump
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukraine has announced its first successful mass evacuation of civilians from the city of Sumy. It follows days of halted evacuations all over the country, with Ukrainian officials accusing Russian forces of violating cease-fire agreements and only opening evacuation routes that led to Russia.
Meanwhile, European stocks jumped on Wednesday despite fresh Western sanctions being announced on Russian oil a day earlier, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 rising by 2.5%.
Ukraine announces latest civilian evacuation plans
Ukraine has announced fresh evacuation plans for Wednesday, saying the routes out of several cities have been agreed upon with Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a briefing Wednesday morning that Russia had made a formal public commitment to a cease-fire along the agreed routes — but noted that "in previous attempts to evacuate people from Mariupol and Volnovakha, such commitments were not met."
Wednesday's ceasefire, which will allow the evacuation of civilians from several locations including Sumy, Mariupol, Volnovakha and Izium, is set to be in place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.
Ukraine will also carry out a "separate special operation" on Wednesday to evacuate 55 children and 26 employees from an orphanage in the town of Vorzel on the outskirts of Kyiv.
— Chloe Taylor
China says it will give Ukraine almost $800,000 of humanitarian aid
China's Red Cross will send humanitarian aid worth 5 million yuan ($791,628) to Ukraine, a Chinese official said Wednesday, according to Reuters.
China, a close ally of Russia, has not joined the slew of countries imposing sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but Beijing has called for an end to the hostilities in the country.
— Chloe Taylor
Ukraine says 5,000 civilians evacuated from Sumy
Around 5,000 civilians have successfully been evacuated from the city of Sumy, Ukraine said on Tuesday.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on Telegram that buses carrying about 5,000 people and 1,000 private vehicles were already safe.
Previous attempts to evacuate civilians from Sumy and other cities in recent days were halted by Ukrainian authorities, who accused Russia of violating cease-fire agreements and opening exit routes that led to Russian or Belarusian territory.
"The first convoy of 22 buses has already arrived in Poltava ... Now everyone is safe and fed," Tymoshenko said. "The second evacuation convoy of 39 buses is already in the Poltava region. These are children, women, the elderly, foreign students. If desired, people will be able to stay in Poltava or continue the evacuation to Lviv."
— Chloe Taylor
Russian troops violate another ceasefire that was supposed to let civilians escape, UK says
Russian forces reportedly inflicted shelling and small arms fire on escape corridors that were designed to let Ukrainian civilians escape the cities of Mariupol and Sumy.
The U.K. Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update that the violence marks a third consecutive day that Russian forces have violated their own supposed cease-fire agreements.
Despite the dangers, the ministry said it is likely that some civilians have managed to escape the besieged cities.
"Those civilians forced to remain continue to suffer from shortages of power, food and water, exacerbated by heavy Russian shelling," the ministry said.
—Ted Kemp