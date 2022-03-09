Ukraine says 5,000 civilians evacuated from Sumy; European stocks jump

Ukraine has announced fresh evacuation plans for Wednesday, saying the routes out of several cities have been agreed upon with Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a briefing Wednesday morning that Russia had made a formal public commitment to a cease-fire along the agreed routes — but noted that "in previous attempts to evacuate people from Mariupol and Volnovakha, such commitments were not met."

Wednesday's ceasefire, which will allow the evacuation of civilians from several locations including Sumy, Mariupol, Volnovakha and Izium, is set to be in place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Ukraine will also carry out a "separate special operation" on Wednesday to evacuate 55 children and 26 employees from an orphanage in the town of Vorzel on the outskirts of Kyiv.

