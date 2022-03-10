Rivian expects to deliver a modest 25,000 vehicles this year at it ramps EV production

Rivian signage at the Nasdaq on their IPO day, November 10, 2021 in New York.

Rivian Automotive expects to produce 25,000 vehicles this year, as the electric vehicle start-up battles through supply chain constraints and internal production snags.

The increase in production will come alongside an operating loss of $4.75 billion and capital expenditures of $2.6 billion this year, the company forecasted Thursday when reporting its fourth-quarter results.

Shares of the automaker were down by more than 13% during after-hours trading. The decline follows the stock hitting a new 52-week low Thursday before closing at $41.16 a share, down 6.4% on the day.

Here's how Rivian performed, compared with analysts' estimates as compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted loss per share: $2.43 vs. $1.97 a share expected

$2.43 vs. $1.97 a share expected Revenue: $54 million vs. $60 million expected

For 2022, Refintiv consensus estimates put Rivian's full-year adjusted loss per share at $4.97 and revenue at about $3.16 billion. Rivian did not disclose a revenue forecast.

Shares of Rivian, which went public in November, are down about 60% this year, after the company missed production targets for 2021.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.