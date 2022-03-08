Nickel's price surge could threaten automakers' ambitious electric-vehicle plans

A driver uses a fast-charging station for electric in the cell phone lot at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport on April 02, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The price of nickel is surging as investors take stock of the new global reality: Russia, a key supplier of the metal, is now facing extensive sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. In an unusual step, the London Metal Exchange suspended nickel trading on Tuesday morning after three-month contract prices more than doubled to over $100,000 per ton. Nickel is a critical ingredient in the lithium-ion battery cells used in most electric vehicles sold in – and planned for – the U.S. market. Its abrupt price surge has analysts and investors raising hard questions about automakers' ambitious electric-vehicle programs. Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas has been among the loudest voices raising concerns. In a note published Monday, he said: "As of this writing, nickel is up 67.2% just today, representing around a $1,000 increase in the input cost of an average EV in the U.S." Jonas wrote that investors should reduce their expectations for automakers' earnings, and for electric-vehicle sales penetration over the next few years, as nickel's abrupt price surge could undermine the ambitious EV plans put forth by global automakers including General Motors and Ford Motor.

Why nickel is important to EV batteries

Lithium-ion battery cells have three layers: a cathode that contains lithium mixed with nickel and other minerals such as cobalt, manganese or aluminum

an anode, made of carbon graphite and sometimes silicon

a separator made of a porous polymer There's also a liquid electrolyte, generally made from lithium salt that is dissolved in a solvent. When the battery cell is charged, lithium ions are driven from the cathode to the anode. As the cell is discharged, the ions move back to the cathode, releasing energy. In recent years, automakers have discovered that adding more nickel to the cathode can boost a battery's energy density, which translates into more range per pound of batteries. Older lithium-ion batteries used cathodes that were about one-third nickel. But in recent years, automakers have increased the percentage of nickel in cathodes to boost the batteries' energy density and increase vehicle range. Most are now using cathodes that contain at least 60% nickel. Some use even more, in part to reduce or eliminate cobalt, and in part to increase density for premium applications: The cathodes in cells that Korean battery giant LG Chem supplies to Tesla are 90% nickel, for instance.

Analysts were raising concerns before the war

High-nickel batteries offer significant advantages for electric vehicles. But even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nickel wasn't cheap, and experts were raising concerns about a likely shortage as global automakers ramp up production of EVs. Analysts at Rystad Energy warned last fall that global demand for the high-grade nickel required for EV batteries is likely to outstrip supply by 2024, a message that has since been echoed by other commodity analysts, including Jonas's counterparts at Morgan Stanley. Given the relatively high cost of nickel, and the concerns about supply that were being voiced before Russia invaded Ukraine, automakers have signaled that lithium-ion batteries with high-nickel cathodes are likely to be limited to premium applications. In those, the energy density is either required (as with heavy trucks) or a key selling point (as with luxury sedans).

