European Central Bank holds interest rates steady as Russia-Ukraine conflict fuels stagflation fears

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde attends a debate during a plenary session at the European Parliament on February 14, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.

LONDON — The European Central Bank on Thursday opted to keep interest rates steady, remaining cautious as it assesses the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank's benchmark refinancing rate remains at 0%, the rate on its marginal lending facility sits at 0.25% and the rate on its deposit facility was kept at -0.5%.

No major policy decision from the central bank's governing council was expected, but market participants will be closely monitoring ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 1:30 p.m. London time for hints about Europe's growth prospects given the escalating crisis.

The euro was trading around $1.1103 shortly after the decision, up 0.25% for the session. The common currency rose 1.6% on Wednesday to register its steepest daily jump in almost six years.

The ECB described Russia's conflict with Ukraine as "a watershed for Europe," while the Governing Council reaffirmed its pledge to "take whatever action is needed" to pursue price stability and to safeguard financial stability.

The central bank also announced it will wind down asset purchases faster than planned, before adding that it stands ready to revisit this decision if the outlook changes.

"If the incoming data support the expectation that the medium-term inflation outlook will not weaken even after the end of our net asset purchases, the Governing Council will conclude net purchases under the APP in the third quarter," the bank said, referring to its asset purchase program.

It said monthly net purchases under the APP would amount to 40 billion euros ($44.5 billion) in April, 30 billion euros in May and 20 billion euros in June.