Solar costs jumped in 2021, reversing years of falling prices

Declining costs have been a key driving force behind solar adoption, but in 2021 prices jumped as broad economic challenges — including supply chain constraints — hit the industry.

In some portions of the solar industry, prices rose as much as 18% last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

It was the first year that prices rose across all three markets — residential, commercial and utility scale — since 2014, when Wood Mackenzie began tracking the data.

In addition to supply chain bottlenecks, trade actions and policy uncertainty also weighed on the sector, the report said.

Still, the solar industry installed a record 23.6 gigawatts of new capacity in 2021, a 19% increase from 2020's levels. Texas added the most solar during the year, overtaking California for the first time.

On the residential front, installations surged 30% year over year, hitting a new record above 500,000.

The utility side added 17 gigawatts of new capacity, also a record high. But installations were ultimately lower than expected. One third of utility-scale projects that were supposed to be completed during the fourth quarter were delayed by at least one quarter. Additionally, 13% of projects that had been slated for completion this year have been delayed by a year or more, or outright cancelled.

Quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year price increases first began popping up in the second quarter of 2021, and plagued the industry for the remainder of the year.