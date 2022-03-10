Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Oracle, DocuSign and more

The Docusign Inc. application for download in the Apple App Store on a smartphone arranged in Dobbs Ferry, New York, U.S., on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Rivian — The electric vehicle company's stock sank 12% postmarket on Thursday after missing estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter as it grapples with supply chain disruptions. Rivian reported a loss of $2.43 per share on revenue of $54 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of $1.97 per share on revenues of $60 million.

Oracle — Shares of Oracle slipped 5% in extended trading Thursday after the company met revenue but missed earnings expectations for the third quarter. The company reported earnings per share of $1.13 on revenues of $10.51 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.18 per share on revenues of $10.51 billion. The company also said two investments led to a drop in income.

DocuSign — DocuSign plummeted 18% during extended trading on Thursday after issuing weak revenue guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year. The e-signature software maker beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter and announced a $200 million stock buyback.

Ulta Beauty — Shares of the retailer rose more than 1% in extended trading after beating revenue estimates for the fourth quarter. The company reported revenues of $2.73 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $2.69 billion.