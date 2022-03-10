There is 'nowhere to hide’ for consumers as inflation hits food, gas, housing

David Sacks | Getty Images

Consumer prices are rising at their fastest pace in decades — and that inflation has been most acute in household staple items like food, housing and transportation, making it hard to escape the budgetary sting. The Consumer Price Index jumped 7.9% in February relative to a year earlier, the largest 12-month increase since January 1982, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. The index measures price fluctuations across a broad basket of goods and services. A $100 basket a year ago would cost $107.90 today. Shelter, gasoline and food were the largest contributors to the increase in overall prices in February, the Labor Department said. (The price index jumped by 0.8% over the month.)

The big three

Household grocery bills swelled by 8.6% in the last 12 months, the largest jump since April 1981, according to the Labor Department. Costs for all major food groups increased in February; dairy and fruits and vegetables saw prices rise at their fastest monthly pace in over a decade. Gasoline price are up 38% in the last year. That statistic doesn't include the recent run-up due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed prices at the pump to more than $4 a gallon, on average, on Sunday — the highest since 2008. Overall energy costs (which include items beyond gasoline) are up the most since July 1981, on an annual basis.

Shelter costs like rents are up 4.7% in the last year, the most since May 1991. While that percentage increase was smaller than in other categories, housing costs account for more than a third of the average household budget — giving it an outsized dollar impact. "That comparatively benign increase ... is likely to put the biggest squeeze on household budgets for the remainder of the year," McBride said. A 5% increase in a $1,000-a-month apartment lease amounts to much more money than a 20% rise in something that costs $5, for example ($50 a month versus $1, respectively). And a lease locks in that price over a fixed term.

Why inflation?

Elevated inflation began emerging in spring 2021 as the U.S. economy came out of its pandemic hibernation. Consumers had pent-up demand after staying home for months to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Households were flush with cash; they'd been unable to spend on things like entertainment and travel, and had savings from stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits the federal government issued to prop up the economy. High consumer demand stressed supply lines already beleaguered by virus-related disruptions. Higher prices followed, though were initially concentrated in just a few categories. Many economists and federal officials thought the phenomenon would be temporary.