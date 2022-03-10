Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng launches its mass market P5 electric car in Europe

Xpeng Motors launches the P5 sedan at an event in Guangzhou, China on April 14, 2021. The P5 is Xpeng's third production model and features so-called Lidar technology.

Xpeng has started taking pre-orders on its mass market P5 electric sedan in four European countries as the Chinese rival to Tesla continues its aggressive international expansion.

The P5, which was first revealed nearly a year ago in China, can be reserved by customers in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden from Thursday, via Xpeng's mobile app and website.

Xpeng has been pushing into Europe over the last year. In August, it began shipments of its flagship P7 sedan to Norway, its first international market.

Last month, the Guangzhou-headquartered company opened its first self-operated store outside of China in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. On Thursday, Xpeng said it plans to open another store in the Netherlands.

The European version of the P5 is slightly different to the one released in China. Firstly, it will be equipped with Xpilot 2.5, Xpeng's advanced driver-assistance system, or ADAS. This refers to a driving software system with some autonomous features but where a driver is still required. Xpilot 2.5 is a slightly older version of the software than what the company is rolling out to customers in China this year.