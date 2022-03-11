Japan stocks set to slip as investors watch Russia-Ukraine developments

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower open after big gains on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors cautious.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 25,265 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 25,060. That compared against the Nikkei 225's nearly 4% gain on Thursday as it closed at 25,690.40.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.17% in morning trade.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 slipped 0.43% to 4,259.52 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 112.18 points to 33,174.07. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.95% to 13,129.96.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Thursday that America is set for another year of "very uncomfortably high" inflation amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday ended in failure.