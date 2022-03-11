Japan stocks set to slip as investors watch Russia-Ukraine developments

- Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, which saw big gains on Thursday.
- U.S. Treasury Janet Yellen warned Thursday that America is set for another year of "very uncomfortably high" inflation amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
- Talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday ended in failure.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower open after big gains on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors cautious.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 25,265 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 25,060. That compared against the Nikkei 225's nearly 4% gain on Thursday as it closed at 25,690.40.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.17% in morning trade.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 slipped 0.43% to 4,259.52 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 112.18 points to 33,174.07. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.95% to 13,129.96.
Yellen's remarks came as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to a surge in commodity prices. Data released Thursday also showed U.S. consumer inflation soaring in February, with the consumer price index for that month rising 7.9% as compared with a year ago, the highest level since Jan. 1982.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.521 after a recent bounce from around 97.8.
The Japanese yen traded at 116.17 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 115.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7357 after its rise from levels below $0.732 yesterday.