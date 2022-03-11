How technology is helping improve financial inclusion around the world

skaman306 | Moment | Getty Images

Millions of underbanked people around the world are finally getting access to financial products such as savings accounts, investing and loans. They have technology to thank. "There's this new type of excitement about putting your money to work for you," Flori Marquez, the founder and senior vice president of BlockFi, a cryptocurrency trading platform, told CNBC's Kate Rooney during Thursday's Equity and Opportunity Forum. "And we're seeing demographics who historically haven't been active investors enter this space for the first time by purchasing assets like crypto.