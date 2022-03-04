This big tech company 'surprises and delights’ employees to keep them happy

LinkedIn employees are treated to "surprise and delight" moments through the tech company's LiftUp program.

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.

Can something as simple as an extra paid day off or a workday without meetings really help employee well-being?

For tech giant LinkedIn, the answer is a resounding yes.

As the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on workers around the nation, employers scrambled to respond. LinkedIn decided to tackle the burnout, anxiety and exhaustion many of its employees were facing by instituting a new initiative called LiftUp.

It's a resource hub and a series of fun events, but most notably it also gives the gift of time in the form of global well-being days off and meeting-free days.

More from Invest in You:

A four-day workweek doesn't mean less work. Here's how to do it

Meet the company that offers its contract workers benefits and job security

This worker took three months off with pay to hike in Europe

There was also a company-wide shutdown for a week in April 2021 and a year-end "Silver Linings Show" featuring employees' positive moments in 2020, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Other events included a music festival and day filled with random acts of kindness.

"The surprises and delights were really meant to simply put the spark back in everyone, lift our heads up higher, and create some fun along the way," Nina McQueen, LinkedIn's vice president of benefits and employee experience at LinkedIn, said in the company's 2022 Global Talent Trends report.

While LiftUp started in response to the crisis, it has now become part of LinkedIn's DNA.

"[Employees] need support, they need to know the organization values them," said Jennifer Shappley, LinkedIn's global head of talent acquisition.