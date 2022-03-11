VPN use in Russia is surging as citizens try to bypass government's tightening internet control

Russia has tightened its control over its internet. Authorities have blocked access to Meta-owned Facebook and restricted access to Twitter.

Russians are turning to virtual private networks to bypass the country's tightening internet controls following the invasion of Ukraine.

VPNs can mask an internet user's identity and location to help them access blocked websites and services.

The top 10 VPN apps in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store in Russia collectively saw nearly 6 million downloads between Feb. 24, the day the invasion began, to March 8, according to data from SensorTower compiled for CNBC.

This was up 1,500% when compared with the top 10 VPN apps in the previous 13-day period.

Russia's internet has been subject to censorship for years, though major U.S. platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google have been freely available, unlike in China where they are completely blocked. These companies however have operated under the threat of being blocked, especially if they host content that is perceived to be critical of the Kremlin.

But President Vladimir Putin has looked to tighten his grip on the internet more recently. In 2019, Russia enacted the "sovereign internet" law giving authorities wide-ranging powers to try to disconnect its internet from the rest of the world. At the time, Russia said the law was designed to enhance its protection against cyberattacks.