Deutsche Bank shares up 8% after U-turn to wind down Russia operations

A logo stands on display above the headquarters of Deutsche Bank AG at the Aurora Business Park in Moscow, Russia.

Deutsche Bank has said it will wind down its Russia operations — a major U-turn that sent shares higher Monday.

In an announcement released late Friday, the German bank said it was joining a host of international peers in exiting the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine and resultant operational restrictions.

The move came a day after chief financial officer James von Moltke told CNBC Thursday that it was "not practical" to close its Russia business.

Deutsche Bank shares jumped higher in early Monday trade, up over 8% as investors acknowledged the turnaround.

"Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations," the bank said in a statement announcing the departure.

"There won't be any new business in Russia," it added.