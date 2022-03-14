CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Robinhood, Nvidia, Nike, Peloton & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWells Fargo cuts Citigroup price target, citing potential hit from Russian loans
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProUkraine-Russia war will make it harder for Facebook parent Meta's stock to recover, BofA says
Jesse Pound12 min ago
CNBC ProJefferies says fewer gains ahead for Ford and GM, due to inflation surge and Russia-Ukraine conflict
Jesse Pound5 min ago
Read More