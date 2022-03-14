What to watch today: Dow futures rise as Russia-Ukraine war, Fed stay in focus

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures rose Monday, implying an opening gain of nearly 200 points, although they are off their highs of the morning. S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures gave up their gains and traded in the red. (CNBC)



* 10-year Treasury yield hits 2.08% — its highest point since July 2019 The blue-chip Dow is coming off its fifth-straight negative week for the first time in nearly three years, dropping 2% last week. The 30-stock index is almost 11% below its all-time high on Jan. 5.



The S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq have both finished in the red in four of the past five weeks. The S&P 500 is 12.75% off its Jan. 4 peak, and the Nasdaq is down nearly 21% from its November record high. There are no government economic reports on Monday's calendar. However, the New York Federal Reserve Bank will be releasing its survey of consumer expectations at 11 a.m. ET. There are no earnings reports of note scheduled this morning, while Vail Resorts (MTN) and Coupa Software (COUP) will be out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH