Biden will travel to Brussels this month for NATO summit about Russia's attack on Ukraine

President Joe Biden will travel to Belgium to meet with NATO leaders next week, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will discuss that alliance's ongoing defense efforts in response to Russia's war in Ukraine as well as to reaffirm U.S. commitment to NATO allies.

"He will also join a scheduled European Council summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including Transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence and address other challenges related to the conflict," Psaki said.

