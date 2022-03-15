These strawberries were grown in a New Jersey warehouse — and they may revolutionize how Americans eat

Bowery Farming's Chief Commercial Officer Katie Seawell holds up two different varieties of strawberries grown by the vertical farming company in its Kearny, NJ farm. The company is debuting berries as part of a limited release, as it pushes beyond leafy greens. Melissa Repko

KEARNY, New Jersey — Inside of a warehouse in this factory town neighboring Newark, thousands of strawberries grow in rows beneath bright lights. This is one of Bowery Farming's research and development centers, and these berries are destined for a second life in the big city. Starting Tuesday, customers will be able to buy the fruit less than a dozen miles away at a few gourmet grocers in New York City. They will star in dishes at some of the city's top restaurants crafted by celebrity chefs. Bowery will sell the strawberries for the first time as part of a limited release. But the berries, which taste the same during the peak of summer and depths of winter, are part of an ambitious effort to change how fruits and vegetables are grown and how Americans eat. Crops grown in vertical farms are typically stacked in rows from floor to ceiling in buildings near urban centers. That results in larger yields of fresher, higher-quality produce delivered to city grocery stores a few days after it is picked. Vertical farming companies have used the tech-based approach to produce lettuce and herbs. Now, they are looking to strawberries and other crops to win a larger share of grocers' shelves and consumers' stomachs. At first, the berries will be pricier than the average supermarket offering. But indoor-farming companies hope to expand their output and use automation to harvest the berries, which could bring prices down. One of Bowery's competitors, Plenty, said Tuesday that it plans to build an indoor strawberry farm to serve customers and retailers in the Northeast with major berry grower Driscoll's. Their rivals include venture-backed start-ups AeroFarms, PlantLab and BrightFarms. Christine Zimmermann-Loessl, chair of the Association for Vertical Farming, said companies must prove they can grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to become a more meaningful part of the food supply. "With salad, you cannot feed the world," said Zimmermann, who runs the Munich, Germany-based nonprofit and advocacy group. "Nobody can eat that much salad." Bowery wants to make food more delicious, too. "Imagine having a beautiful, fresh-tasting flavorful strawberry in February," said Susan MacIsaac, Bowery's senior vice president of agscience. "It really opens up a whole new way, a whole new world of eating. I think we all know we need to eat more fruits and vegetables, but often they're less than palatable."

At Bowery's indoor farms, arugula, baby butter and other leafy green varieties grow in stacked rows from floor to ceiling. The company also sells rotating offerings, called Farmer's Selection, based on the season. Melissa Repko

A new spin on farming

Investors are pouring money into agriculture technology companies at a time when food's price and availability are on the minds of more retailers and consumers. Inflation has pushed up food prices by 7.9% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported this month. The pandemic left some grocery shelves bare and underscored the complexities of the supply chain. In recent weeks, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has illustrated the risks of relying on other countries to produce energy or grow food. "Look at the last two years, the number of disruptions that we are all having to deal with in our daily lives," said Soren Bjorn, president of Driscoll's of the Americas. "In the fresh produce industry, we are very, very dependent on the climate and the free movement of goods around the world. It turns out that some of those supply chains may have been a little bit more vulnerable than anybody thought, and it's not that difficult to imagine that these things could get worse." With vertical farming, produce is grown without pesticides, with less water and in farms that are only a short drive from consumers. That means fewer hours on a truck, which decreases the fuel used and increases odds of consumers eating fresher food and throwing less away. Advocates see vertical farming as a more sustainable way to expand food supply for growing global population, particularly as climate change transforms weather patterns.

The farms account for a tiny percentage of the produce that Americans buy and eat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That definition includes tomatoes and vegetables seen in grocery stores such as broccoli, lettuce, sweet corn and carrots, but does not include corn that is fed to animals or becomes a food ingredient in items such as tortilla chips. The total value of vegetables grown and sold in 2019 was about $18.9 billion. Within that, the total value of vegetables grown under protection and sold — a category that includes greenhouses and areas grown under temporary covers — was roughly $702.5 million in 2019, the most recent agriculture census available. Vertical farming is just a portion of that, and the federal government doesn't specifically track it. Yet the young industry has already gotten buy-in from some of the biggest names in food. Walmart, the country's largest grocer by revenue, recently invested in Plenty, and it carries some of Bowery's leafy greens in its stores. Bowery counts famous chefs Jose Andres, Tom Colicchio and David Barber among its investors. On Singapore Airlines, passengers this spring in first and business classes departing Newark and New York City can find baby bok choy and arugula that accompany their meals from AeroFarms, which grows them about 5 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport. The airline began buying produce from AeroFarms in 2019. A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said the carrier plans to announce deals with other vertical farms later this year for flights from other major U.S. airports. The airline, which operates some of the world's longest flights, is trying to find ways to reduce its carbon footprint, including sourcing local food.

Bowery Farming will sell strawberries for the first time at a few gourmet grocery stores in New York City. They will also be on the menu at some celebrity chefs' restaurants. Melissa Repko | CNBC

Breaking into berries