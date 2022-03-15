Small mining firm with troubled history saw big spikes in stock price, trading volume ahead of AMC deal

View of the huge Gold and Silver Allied Nevada-Hycroft Mine near Sulphur in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, near the small towns of Sulphur and Gerlach.

Hycroft Mining Holding, a small mining firm with a troubled financial history, saw big spikes in its stock price and trading volume in the days leading up to the announcement that movie theater chain AMC Entertainment had agreed to purchase a major stake in the company.

Shares of Hycroft jumped about 12% Tuesday afternoon to $1.55, after previously surging even higher. None of the parties involved have been accused of illegal or unethical activity.

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC, cited legal advice and Hycroft's volume when he explained why he canceled a live interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer and David Faber on Tuesday morning. "I am excited about our investment in HYMC, but there has been so much volume in that stock today, lawyers insisted I stay off air," Aron tweeted.

Two weeks prior to Tuesday's announcement, on March 1, the 90-day average trading volume of Hycroft shares was around 355,000, according to CNBC analysis of FactSet data. That average would grow dramatically over the next two weeks.

On March 4, the trading volume began to spike. More than 3.7 million shares exchanged hands on that day, pushing the 90-day average to more than 400,000 shares.

On March 7, the trading volume jumped to 6.2 million shares. Then it hit 202.7 million the next day. With that, the 90-day average became 2.8 million shares.

Forty-six million shares of Hycroft changed hands on March 9. The next two days saw extreme increases in volume: 220 million shares were bought and sold on March 10, and 341.4 million were traded on March 11.

By the close on March 11, the 90-average was 9.9 million. Then, on Monday, the day before AMC's announcement, 58.6 million shares exchanged hands, and the 90-day average was 10.5 million.

Between March 4 and March 15, the daily volume average was 144.9 million shares. Comparatively, from Feb 22 to March 3, a period that also includes eight trading days, the daily volume average was under 800,000 shares. Hycroft has over 60.4 million shares outstanding, according to FactSet.