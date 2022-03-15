Macy's is overhauling its website and retraining employees in a bid to be your personal stylist

Macy's is preparing to overhaul its website and train some of its workforce to be personal stylists, in a bid to win more customers searching for the latest fashion trends, the department store chain announced Tuesday.

The retailer hopes to offer a more customized shopping experience, with one-on-one attention from staff in stores and easier navigation online. It's an effort to better compete with other fashion retailers — from its sprawling department store rivals, to boutique clothing shops, to other online-only fashion players that specialize in offering style advice.

Macy's recently underwent a review of its business with the help of outside consultancy AlixPartners, to determine whether it made sense for the retailer to separate its e-commerce arm from its stores. Macy's won't be pursuing any such split, it said last month. But in concluding the review, the department store chain found room for improvements both online and in its more than 500 namesake department stores.

Rich Lennox, Macy's chief brand officer, said in an interview that while Macy's has already invested heavily in its digital presence and social media strategy, the retailer was looking to better articulate to customers how it's distinct from competitors.

Macy's will be rolling out new branding both in stores and online under a new motto: "Own Your Style."

"What we were looking for was sort of a unifying customer truth," he said. "Because we want to acquire younger customers, but we also need to look after our older customers and our more established high-value customers."

Macy's will also train its employees to help customers one-on-one with style choices. Certain employees will be enlisted into Macy's "Style Crew," the company said, and they will be able to earn commission for helping rack up sales for their participation in the program and for their social media posts that lead to transactions.

Plus, for all of its store employees, Macy's dress code will be loosened so that staff can incorporate their own personal style choices into what they wear every day, Lennox said.

Macy's current dress code is best described as business casual, according to a spokeswoman. Now, clothing choices will vary, based on an employee's role within the company. For example, an employee in the general selling area can choose a more casual look, with their favorite jeans and sneakers. While a staff member in jewelry might wear a blazer with flashy accessories.

In stores, Macy's will be introducing digital screens that display rotating style tips and outfit inspiration for shoppers, who can then find those same clothing items and accessories for purchase nearby.

Macy's declined to comment on how much money it would be spending on these initiatives. A spokeswoman said the retailer doesn't disclose that level of detail in its financials.