Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. rocket higher after China signals support for the shares

Shares of Chinese companies listed publicly in the U.S. surged Wednesday as China on Wednesday signaled support for the stocks.

Regulators from both countries are progressing toward a cooperation plan on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, according to Chinese state media. The report cited a meeting Wednesday chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, who heads China's finance committee.

The Chinese government supports the listing of companies overseas and said its crackdown on technology companies should end soon, the state media report said.

Alibaba jumped about 20%, JD.com added 24% and Pinduoduo rallied more than 35% in the premarket Wednesday.