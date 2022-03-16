'Stop this war immediately': NATO chief tells Putin, says military alliance has been strengthened

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference ahead of the alliance's Defence Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on March 15, 2022.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "immediately" stop the war in Ukraine, adding that Russia's efforts to undermine the alliance had failed.

"President Putin must stop this war immediately [and] engage in diplomacy in good faith," Stoltenberg said at an extraordinary meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Belgium.

At the same time, he said the military alliance had agreed to double down on its support for Ukraine, providing further military supplies, financial help and humanitarian aid.

Stoltenberg said that member states would expand their defenses across land, air, sea and space in response to the "new reality for our security," and applauded new financing commitments from Germany and Denmark.

"President Putin's aim was to undermine NATO. What he's done is to strengthen NATO ... He's getting more NATO on its borders," he said.

Asked whether NATO had changed its stance on fast-tracking Ukraine's application, however, Stoltenberg said the alliance was unmoved.

"Our message to Ukraine is the same as it has been for years … it has its own right to choose its path," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

"It's up to them whether they decide to apply to NATO," he continued, adding that the application would then be subject to a vote by member states. "It's not for Russia to try to veto such a process."

The comments come hours after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed U.S. Congress via video conference, pleading for more aid to help his embattled country fight its invasion by Russia.

In a near-20 minute speech, Zelenskyy once again called on the U.S. to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine in a bid to stem the Russian attacks which have led to the deaths of thousands of people.