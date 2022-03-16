Biden details new aid to Ukraine, promises even more to help combat Russia invasion

President Joe Biden on Wednesday detailed how the United States will spend $800 million in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine approved this week, and promised to "do more in the days and weeks ahead" as that nation fights against Russian invaders.

The funds will go toward drones, 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small-arm machine guns, as well as grenade launchers and shotguns.

The U.S. with the new aid aims both to help care for the more than 3 million Ukrainians displaced by the war and bolster the country's defenses as Russian forces try to encircle the capital city Kyiv.

"This new package on its own is going to provide unprecedented assistance to Ukraine," Biden said at the White House, hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the U.S. Congress for more help in fighting back the invasion.

"May God protect the Ukrainians who are out there defending their country."

Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for inflicting "appalling devastation" on Ukraine, and cited reports of Russia's military forces holding hundreds of doctors and patients hostage at a hospital in Mariupol.

"These atrocities are an outrage to the world," the president said.