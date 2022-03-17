Washington lawmakers are considering a gas tax holiday. Don't expect that to make a big dent in what you’re paying at the pump

Gas prices in Westchester are above six dollars as prices at the pump continue to raise across the Southland on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Some Washington lawmakers are seeking to help curb prices at the gas pump by temporarily suspending the federal gas tax.

That may sound like good news to consumers who are suffering from sticker shock. Yet experts say the change would likely not result in a meaningful reduction in prices.

Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly of Arizona in February proposed a bill that would suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year.

That levy amounts to 18.4 cents per gallon, while states separately impose their own levies.

The average price of a gallon of gas is $4.29 as of Thursday, according to AAA.

More from Personal Finance:

Why the Fed raises interest rates to combat inflation

Inflation is costing households $300 more a month

How Americans can cut costs amid record inflation

The bill would require any cuts to go directly to consumers, rather than oil and gas companies, by enlisting the supervision of the Secretary of the Treasury.

In addition, it would replace tax revenue that typically goes to the Highway Trust Fund with transfers from the general fund.

Companion legislation has also been introduced in the House of Representatives by Democratic Congressman Tom O'Halleran of Arizona.

But the savings for consumers from a federal gas tax holiday would not likely be very substantial, according to estimates from the Penn Wharton Budget Model at the University of Pennsylvania.

If the federal gas tax were suspended from this month through December, it would lower average gas spending per person anywhere from $16 to $47 in total, according to a report.