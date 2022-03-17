Americans are pausing investments because of the Russia-Ukraine war. Here's what it could cost them

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is degrading Americans' financial outlook, sparking the desire to save more and postpone investing, according to a survey from MassMutual. But steering clear of stock market volatility may be a mistake, financial experts say.

Two-thirds of Americans worry the conflict will hurt their wallets, with nearly half eager to save more cash and 42% delaying investments, the report found.

"For a year that started with such hope and optimism, many are extremely concerned about the U.S. economy," said Amanda Wallace, head of insurance operations with MassMutual, pointing to stress about day-to-day expenses and financial insecurity.

It's been a volatile period for the stock market as investors respond to news about the war, rising interest rates and soaring inflation, among other headlines.

Investing hesitancy is common, particularly after a "liquidity event," such as selling a business, according to certified financial planner Dennis Morton, founder and principal at Morton Brown Family Wealth in Allentown, Pennsylvania. "Sometimes the language is 'I'll just wait until things settle down.'"

But pausing investments during market turmoil can be costly, he said, because sitting on cash may mean skipping opportunities to "put money to work" at lower prices, often missing out on the recovery.