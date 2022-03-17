Ukraine reports multiple civilian deaths as Russian attacks persist; Moscow denies bombing Mariupol theater

Image appearing to show theater in Mariupol on March 14, prior to its bombing on March 16. The image appears to show the word "children" spelled out in Russian in front of and behind the theater.

Russia on Wednesday denied its forces had bombed a theater in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where more than a thousand civilians were said to be sheltering.

The bombing of the theater was condemned by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as a war crime.

"Today the invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place where more than a thousand people found refuge," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said in a statement late Wednesday night. "We will never forgive this."

Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday that it denied allegations it was responsible for the attack, claiming that its forces "did not perform any tasks related to imposing strikes on ground targets in Mariupol" on March 16.

Satellite images from Maxar taken on March 14 appear to show the theater prior to the bombing, with the word "children" spelled out — in Russian — in large letters in front of and behind the building.

Maxar provides 90% of the foundational geospatial intelligence used by the U.S. government for national security.

Details of victims of the bombing have not yet been released.

Authorities have struggled to evacuate residents from Mariupol, where the Red Cross says hundreds of thousands of people have been trapped by the conflict. There have been successful evacuations in recent days, but early evacuation attempts had to be halted because Ukrainian authorities said Russia was violating cease-fire agreements in the city.

— Chloe Taylor