Ukraine reports multiple civilian deaths as Russian attacks persist; Moscow denies bombing Mariupol theater
See below for the latest updates.
Russian attacks across Ukraine have resulted in numerous civilian deaths over the past day, Ukrainian officials have said.
A theater in the besieged city of Mariupol, where civilians were sheltering, was bombed on Wednesday. Satellite images appeared to show the word "children" spelled out in Russian on the ground outside the theater prior to the bombing. Moscow has denied bombing the theater.
Ukraine said Thursday morning that it would open nine humanitarian corridors today.
Russia denies bombing theater where civilians were sheltering
Russia on Wednesday denied its forces had bombed a theater in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where more than a thousand civilians were said to be sheltering.
The bombing of the theater was condemned by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as a war crime.
"Today the invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place where more than a thousand people found refuge," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said in a statement late Wednesday night. "We will never forgive this."
Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday that it denied allegations it was responsible for the attack, claiming that its forces "did not perform any tasks related to imposing strikes on ground targets in Mariupol" on March 16.
Satellite images from Maxar taken on March 14 appear to show the theater prior to the bombing, with the word "children" spelled out — in Russian — in large letters in front of and behind the building.
Maxar provides 90% of the foundational geospatial intelligence used by the U.S. government for national security.
Details of victims of the bombing have not yet been released.
Authorities have struggled to evacuate residents from Mariupol, where the Red Cross says hundreds of thousands of people have been trapped by the conflict. There have been successful evacuations in recent days, but early evacuation attempts had to be halted because Ukrainian authorities said Russia was violating cease-fire agreements in the city.
— Chloe Taylor
53 people were killed in Chernihiv yesterday, governor says
Viacheslav Chaus, governor of the Chernihiv region, said Thursday via Telegram that Russian attacks had led to multiple civilian deaths on Wednesday.
"We suffer great losses. Just yesterday, the city morgues received 53 bodies of our citizens who were killed by the Russian aggressor," he said.
CNBC has not been able to independently verify the figures.
— Chloe Taylor
27 homes destroyed in Luhansk, official says
Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk regional state administration, said Thursday morning that at least 27 houses in the city of Rubizhne had been set on fire in shelling strikes overnight.
"The Russians made hell in Rubizhne on the night of March 16-17, and the shelling lasted all night," he said in a Telegram post.
Haidai said there had also been fires in the cities of Popasna and Sievierodonetsk, and that information about victims of the bombings was being clarified.
"The townspeople are losing their relatives, their homes are burning," he said. "However, the Russian army continues to purposefully fire on civilians who are not even allowed to leave safely."
CNBC has not been able to independently verify the details of the attacks.
— Chloe Taylor
Kyiv airstrike kills 1, Ukrainian authorities say
One person was killed in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday morning when an apartment block was bombed, Ukraine's State Emergency Services have said.
The multi-story building in the Darnytsky district of the capital caught fire after being hit by a missile, authorities said.
"According to preliminary information, 30 people were evacuated, three of whom were injured," the SES said in a statement. "One person has been killed. The information is being specified."
— Chloe Taylor
Russian forces have made "minimal" progress in their invasion of Ukraine in recent days and continue to suffer heavy losses, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said Thursday.
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts," including land, sea and air, the ministry said in a intelligence update.
Ukrainian resistance remains stubborn and well coordinated, the ministry said, with all major Ukrainian cities and most territory still in Ukrainian hands.
Russia's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.
— Ted Kemp
Russia resorting to 'older, less precise' weapons
Russian forces attacking Ukraine are likely turning to less precise heavy weapons that are less effective from a military standpoint and more likely to kill civilians, a European government said.
The U.K. Defence Ministry said late Wednesday local time that Russia has expended more of its "stand-off air launched weapons" than it had expected, because it has failed to achieve its objectives or to gain control of Ukrainian airspace.
"Stand-off" weaponry refers to missiles that Russian aircraft can fire from a long distance without exposing themselves to Ukrainian anti-aircraft weapons. Ukraine's anti-aircraft capabilities are still active and taking down Russian helicopters and jets.
"As a result, it is likely Russia is resorting to the use of older, less precise weapons, which are less militarily effective and more likely to result in civilian casualties," the ministry said in an intelligence update.
Weapons like rockets, "dumb" unguided bombs, and long-range artillery are less accurate and therefore more likely to hit unintended targets.
Russia's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.
According to the most recent confirmed UN figures, more than 700 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the invasion began, but the actual number is likely to be much higher.
Death tolls from cities under artillery bombardment, such as Kharkiv and Mariupol, are unknown.
— Ted Kemp