Hedge funds are doubling down on commodities bets with some notching big gains

Some pumpjacks operate while others stand idle in the Belridge oil field on November 03, 2021 near McKittrick, California.

Hedge funds have ramped up their commodity bets as prices surged during geopolitical turmoil, and managers with big exposure are reaping sizable profits.

The energy sector saw the most net buying from hedge funds last month compared to other groups of stocks, according to Morgan Stanley prime brokerage data. The combination of the buying and energy's outperformance resulted in net exposure reaching a two-year high for the hedge fund community, the data said.

Commodities have been a clear winner on Wall Street this year as global demand and the war in Ukraine strained supply. WTI crude oil topped $130 per barrel briefly last week — a 13-year high — during escalated geopolitical tensions. On the back of surging oil, the S&P 500 energy sector has rallied 30% this year, far outpacing the broader market.