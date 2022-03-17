U.S. House votes to strip Russia's most favored nation trade status, moving bill to Senate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts her weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center where she addressed the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The House voted Thursday to strip Russia of its protected trading status, passing the legislation on to the Senate in the first step allowing the U.S. to levy fresh taxes on more of its goods.

The measure has wide support in the Senate as the U.S. and its allies move to do more damage to Russia's economy in response to Moscow's three-week long assault on Ukraine. President Joe Biden endorsed the move last week.

Underscoring the broad support for hampering the Russian economy, the House passed the measure in a 424-8 vote. The bill would also strip most favored nation status for Belarus, a close ally of Russia.