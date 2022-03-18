Amazon workers at a second Staten Island warehouse will vote to unionize in April

An Amazon worker holds a sign at the Amazon building during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 30, 2020.

Amazon workers at a second warehouse on New York's Staten Island will vote whether to form a union next month, according to a federal labor agency.

Workers at the Staten Island warehouse, known as LDJ5, will cast their ballots beginning April 25, Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board, confirmed to CNBC. Votes will be counted by the agency on May 2.

The election will take place in person at the facility, just a few weeks after an election is held at another Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, which is located less than a mile away. The election at JFK8 will run between March 25 and March 30.

The workers at LDJ5 will vote on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, a labor group made up of current and former Amazon employees. The same group has sought to organize workers at JFK8. The group has been met with anti-union efforts by Amazon, including regular captive audience meetings, which workers are required to attend.

The groundswell of worker activism on Staten Island comes as Amazon faces yet another union election elsewhere in the country. Last month, the NLRB began mailing out ballots to employees at Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse, as part of a re-run election.

The NLRB authorized a second election at the site after it determined Amazon illegally interfered in the vote, which initially took place last spring. In that election, employees voted overwhelmingly against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Votes in the Bessemer election will be counted on March 28.

