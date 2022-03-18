Asia-Pacific stocks mixed ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision; Biden and Xi set to speak

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision expected later today. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.2% in early trade while the Topix index sat below the flatline. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.11%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.18%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, with the two leaders to discuss topics such as Russia's war against Ukraine and competition between the two countries, according to the White House.

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision ahead

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 jumped 1.23% to 4,411.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 417.66 points, or 1.23%, to 34,480.76. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.33% to 13,614.78.

Currencies