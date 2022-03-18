Russia seems to have averted its historic bond default — for now

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with representatives of the business community at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 24, 2022.

Russia appears to have sidestepped a historic debt default as it claims to have fulfilled crucial interest payments on two dollar-denominated eurobonds.

Russia's Finance Ministry said Friday that the London branch of paying agent Citi had received the $117 million in total payments. The U.S. bank is responsible for processing payments on behalf of bondholders.

It had been unclear whether Russia would have been able to meet its external debt obligations following a barrage of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The measures imposed by the U.S. and international allies have blocked a bulk of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves and sought to cut off Moscow from the global financial system.

The Kremlin had had until the end of business Wednesday to pay $117 million in interest on two sovereign eurobonds. A failure to make good on these payments could have paved the way for Russia's first foreign currency debt default in more than a century.

Holders of two Russian dollar bonds said coupon payments arrived Thursday, a day later than expected, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing investors and traders, but that the funds were received well within the 30-day grace period under the terms of the bonds.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that any default would have been "purely artificial" because Russia had the funds necessary to fulfill its external debt obligations.

While Russia seems to have been able to meet its coupon payment obligations in full on this occasion, Moscow's willingness and ability to repay its international debt is likely to be tested again.

That's because an exemption currently granted under U.S. sanctions is set to expire in late May, likely further complicating Russia's ability to service foreign debt payments.