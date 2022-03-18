Missile strikes near Ukraine's western city Lviv; Biden to speak with China's Xi

Several missiles hit an aircraft repair center on the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, the city's mayor said Friday.

The attack suggests Russian forces are continuing to widen their attack. Many Ukrainians have fled their homes elsewhere in the country to the relative safety of Lviv. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, has had to take action to stop landlords raising their rents as refugees flood into the city.

In a series of Telegram posts Friday morning, Sadovyi said Russian missiles had hit the area near Lviv airport.

"Several missiles hit the aircraft repair plant. Its buildings were destroyed by the blows," he said, according to an NBC News translation. "The active work of the plant was stopped in advance, so there are no casualties now. Rescuers and relevant utilities are working on the site."

He also clarified that the airport itself had not been hit.

NBC reporters on the ground in Lviv said an air alarm sounded in the city just after 6 a.m. local time, and three explosions were heard from the outskirts of the city at around 6:25 a.m.

