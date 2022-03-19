Ukraine's Zelenskyy pushes for meaningful talks with Russia; Biden warns Xi of 'consequences'

It's been more than three weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has yet to meet its original military objectives, the UK's Defense Ministry said Saturday, warning Moscow could resort to the "indiscriminate use of firepower" as it's forced to change its tactics.

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for meaningful peace talks with the Kremlin, saying it's the "only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the need for peace in Ukraine. Biden warned of a global backlash if Beijing was seen helping Russia's attack on Ukraine.