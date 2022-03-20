Ukraine's Zelenskyy appeals to Russians; officials say Mariupol art school bombed

Russian bombs fell on an art school in the city of Mariupol where about 400 residents were in hiding, according to Mariupol's city council.

The council said the building was destroyed and "peaceful people are still under the rubble," adding that there were women, children and the elderly. CNBC and NBC News could not confirm if the report was accurate. "Information on the number of victims is being clarified," the council said on its official Telegram channel.

Earlier Sunday, President Zelenskyy said in a televised address that more than 4,000 residents in the besieged city of Mariupol managed to leave for Zaporizhzhya.

He said the Mariupol blockade "will go down in history" as a war crime. "To do such a thing with a peaceful city that the occupiers did is the terror that will be remembered even in centuries."