There are 4 weeks until the tax deadline. What filers need to know

If you haven't filed your taxes, there are four weeks until the federal deadline, which is April 18 for most Americans.

Some 63.5 million payers have sent returns through March 11, according to the latest IRS filing data, with an average refund of $3,352. However, millions of Americans have yet to file.

"They sort of go into avoidance mode, particularly if they think they might own money," said Phyllis Jo Kubey, a certified financial planner and president of New York State Society of Enrolled Agents in New York. "And I think that is absolutely the worst strategy."

Indeed, one-third of Americans procrastinate on doing their taxes, according to a survey from IPX 1031.

Even if you owe money, it's critical to send your return on time or file for an extension to avoid the failure-to-file penalty, which is 5% of unpaid taxes for each month until filing, capped at 25%. By comparison, the failure-to-pay fee is 0.5% per month, plus interest.

While an extension prevents the failure-to-file penalty, you'll still need to pay taxes owed by April 18 to avoid extra penalties and interest, Kubey explained.

A prompt filing may also unlock options for your unpaid taxes, such as a long-term payment plan, known as an installment agreement, if you owe $50,000 or less in tax, penalties and interest.