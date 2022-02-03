Here’s why your tax return may be flagged by the IRS

Tax season has kicked off, and the IRS has already warned filing mistakes may cause delays amid staffing shortages and a massive backlog.

While electronic filing offers the best chance for faster refunds, other moves may invite IRS scrutiny, according to tax experts.

The IRS closed 452,515 individual audits during its fiscal year 2020, about 0.29% of the roughly 157 million individual income tax returns filed, according to the agency.

"Some people play the audit lottery, meaning they'll do whatever they want, and know that the chances of getting caught are slim," said John Apisa, a CPA and partner at PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP. "That's not a good philosophy to have, though."

More from Personal Finance:

What happens if you don't disclose crypto activity this tax season

Tax filing season kicks off. Here's how to get a faster refund

How IRS transcripts can help this tax-filing season

While there's typically a three-year statute of limitations for an IRS audit, with extensions in some cases, there's no time limit on how long the agency can pursue fraud or non-filers.

One of the first cues may be trying to claim too many credits or deductions compared to your income, tax experts say.

The IRS uses software with a numeric score for each return, with higher scores more likely to spark an audit, explained certified financial planner David Silversmith, a CPA and senior manager of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP.