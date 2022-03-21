Odds are, you’re better off buying an index fund. Here’s why

If you own an investment fund that's "actively managed," odds are that your returns lagged in 2021. Those chances are even worse over a multiyear time frame.

Mutual and exchange-traded funds are generally "actively" or "passively" managed. In the former, a fund manager selects the fund's stocks and bonds. The latter strategy doesn't employ active stock-picking, but instead tracks an index.

The S&P 500 Index, for example, is a U.S. stock index comprising the biggest public companies, weighted according to their market capitalization. An index fund aims to replicate its holdings and returns.

In general, active funds try to beat the market and index funds are the market.

But active managers didn't fare well last year. About 80% of all actively managed U.S. stock mutual funds underperformed their benchmark in 2021, the third-worst showing in the past two decades, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices' annual SPIVA report.

"It was really quite exceptionally bad," said Craig Lazzara, a managing director in S&P's core product management group.

Certain stock sub-categories were worse. About 85% of U.S. large-cap stock funds underperformed the S&P 500, the second-worst percentage on record; the share was 99% for large-cap growth funds relative to their benchmark.