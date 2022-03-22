White House press secretary Jen Psaki has Covid, will miss Biden trip to Europe

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 27, 2021.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, and won't travel with President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe, she said.

Biden tested negative for Covid after taking a PCR test on Tuesday, according to Psaki, who said she and the president had two "socially distanced meetings" Monday.

Psaki, who had taken a PCR test in preparation for Biden's trip, said she currently has only mild symptoms, which she credited to having been fully vaccinated against the virus.

She also said she will be working from home in compliance with White House Covid-19 protocols.

The 43-year-old mother of two previously tested positive for the coronavirus in late October. Psaki as a result did not travel with Biden on a week-long trip to Italy and Scotland, as she had originally planned at the time.