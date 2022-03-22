European Union unlikely to impose an oil embargo on Russia, sources say

A general view of oil tanks in the Transneft-Kozmino Port near the far eastern town of Nakhodka, Russia.

The European Union is unlikely to impose an immediate oil embargo on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to two CNBC sources with knowledge of the discussions.

The U.S. decided to ban imports of the commodity earlier this month, but international allies have so far refused to do so given their dependency on Russian energy. In 2020, Russian oil imports accounted for about 25% of the EU's oil purchases, according to the region's statistics office.

The EU's reluctance in taking action against Russian oil accentuated a dip in prices on Tuesday morning. Brent futures fell about 0.6% in early trading hours to $114.96 a barrel.

Whereas Poland and the Baltic nations are among the most vocal supporters of restricting the purchases of Russian oil, other nations — notably Germany and Hungary — are concerned about what this step would mean for prices.

"Only a minority of countries are in favor [of an oil embargo)," an EU official, who didn't want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC Tuesday.