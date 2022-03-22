Zelenskyy calls for more pressure on Moscow as Ukraine says 15,000 Russian troops have been killed

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for more pressure on Russia as the war appears to be entering a period of stalemate.

Amid few wins for Russia's forces, and a continuing staunch resistance from Ukraine, Kyiv claimed on Tuesday that around 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far in the fighting.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "back is against the wall" and he could resort to using more severe tactics in Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukraine rejected a call to surrender Mariupol to Russian forces, with President Zelenskyy stating that Ukrainians will "fight till the end."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said Ukrainian forces — including civilians — have put up a strong resistance and the Kremlin is struggling to achieve its goals in Ukraine. The Russians have been "frustrated," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.