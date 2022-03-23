Pentagon says Russia's nuclear weapons rhetoric is 'dangerous'; scale of Mariupol's destruction seen

The Pentagon has said comments made by a top Kremlin official stating that Russia could use nuclear weapons if the country faced an "existential threat" were reckless and "not the way a responsible nuclear power should act."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more pressure on Russia yesterday as the war appears to be entering a stalemate.

In his latest video address, Zelenskyy said that about 100,000 people are still stuck in the port city of Mariupol under a "complete blockade" and suffering under "inhumane conditions."

Russian air strikes have turned the besieged port city into the "ashes of a dead land," the city council said, as the U.S. and Europe prepared to slap more sanctions on Moscow. Satellite images have been released showing the utter destruction of the city.