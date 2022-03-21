Besieged Mariupol rejects Russia's surrender ultimatum as deadline passes

A local resident walks past a tank of pro-Russian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022.

The besieged city of Mariupol has rejected an ultimatum from Russia to surrender by 5 a.m. today, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication said via Facebook early on Monday that Ukraine had rejected the demands from Moscow that Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko hand over the city by the deadline. It was unclear if the 5 a.m. cut-off was Mariupol time or Moscow time.

Russia had said it would open humanitarian corridors out of the city if Boychenko accepted the ultimatum.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, told newspaper Pravda in the early hours of Monday morning that Russian authorities had sent an eight-page letter that outlined "a 'return to history' and other nonsense."

"They sent the same letter to the U.N., the International Committee of the Red Cross and hoped that international structures would react and begin to put pressure on Ukraine," Vereshchuk said, according to an NBC News translation.

Meanwhile, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA reported overnight that the Russian side would spare the lives of "all those who laid down their arms," citing Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the country's National Center for Defense Control.

"We call on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense battalions, foreign mercenaries to stop hostilities, lay down their arms and enter the territories controlled by Kyiv along the humanitarian corridors agreed with the Ukrainian side," Mizintsev said at a briefing on Sunday, according to RIA.

"At the same time, all those who laid down their arms are guaranteed a safe exit from Mariupol and the preservation of life."

Mariupol is a key target in Russia's invasion of Ukraine as its capture could help Moscow create a land corridor to Crimea — a peninsula in the country's south that it invaded and annexed in 2014.

— Chloe Taylor