Missiles hit residential buildings in Kyiv; Ukraine-Russia talks set to resume

Russian shells have hit several residential buildings in Kyiv, the city's mayor said on Monday morning.

It comes a day after Russian and Ukrainian officials held talks on Monday, with one Ukrainian delegate saying the talks would resume today.

Meanwhile, the U.K. has warned that Russia may stage a referendum in the city of Kherson in an attempt to legitimize the area as a "breakaway republic" similar to Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea. Britain's Defense Ministry said the move was one of many Moscow may use to "consolidate political control of Ukraine."