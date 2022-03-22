CNBC Pro

Here's how Carl Icahn is positioning for a possible recession in America

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros on Tesla's new Germany factory, Nike's earnings, and ETF picks
Alison Conklin4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO08:45
CNBC ProTesla, Nike, and JPMorgan are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 22
Alison Conklin4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO06:01
CNBC ProDisney, Apple, and NVIDIA are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 21
Alison Conklin
Read More