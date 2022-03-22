'I am enemy No. 1': Protester on Russian TV speaks out from hiding

Marina Ovsyannikova is seen here (in a still grab taken from a video uploaded on March 14, 2022) giving a statement recorded before she held up an anti-war sign live on air.

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who protested the war in Ukraine on live state TV, has told international media that she remains patriotic to her country and refuses to leave, even as she fears severe repercussions from authorities.

Speaking from hiding, Ovsyannikova said she would not accept an offer of asylum from French President Emmanuel Macron despite dubbing herself "enemy No. 1" in Russia's efforts to clamp down on anti-war dissent.

“I don’t want to leave Russia. I am a patriot,” she told German news site Der Spiegel.

"Of course, I'm afraid. Very afraid even ... Anything could happen — a car accident, anything they want," she added, in reference to the Kremlin.

The editor at Russia's state-owned Channel One made headlines last week after intercepting a live news broadcast holding a sign denouncing the aggression in Ukraine and shouting "stop the war."

The 43-year-old was later fined 30,000 rubles ($280) by a Russian court for a video she recorded before the on-air protest, which shows her decrying her own role in broadcasting "Kremlin propaganda." But Ovsyannikova said she worries there may be worse consequences to come.

"I am enemy No. 1 here now," she said, noting that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referred to the act as "hooliganism" and referencing rumors that high-ranking officials have called for criminal charges.