10-year Treasury yield hits the highest since 2019 after Powell's remarks

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a multi-year high Tuesday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rate hikes. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.4 basis points to 2.381% at 10:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 5.5 basis points to 2.591%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%. The benchmark 10-year yield earlier in the session hit a fresh high of 2.39%, the highest level since May 2019.

Treasurys

Powell on Monday said, "inflation is much too high," in a speech for the National Association for Business Economics The central bank chief emphasized the Fed would continue to raise interest rates until inflation is under control, and that hikes could get even more aggressive than forecast. "If we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so," said Powell. Some market participants raised their expectations for rate hikes following Powell's comments. Goldman Sachs on Monday upped its forecast to 50 basis point hikes at the May and June Fed meetings. "The tone and the message he's delivering is, 'we are going to tighten policy,'" Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, said. "The more aggressive they are and the faster the folks of the Fed move, the more you get a flatter yield curve."