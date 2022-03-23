China Boeing 737 plane crash: No survivors found; search for black box continues

Rescuers head to the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region on March 22, 2022.

BEIJING — Rescue workers haven't found any survivors from this week's China Eastern Airlines crash and the hunt for the black box continues, authorities said late Tuesday.

A Boeing 737-800 flight carrying 132 people nosedived Monday afternoon in a rural, mountainous part of the southern region of Guangxi. Authorities haven't confirmed any fatalities or shared why the crash happened.

No survivors have been found, and the Ministry of Public Security has closed off the crash site, Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said at a press conference Tuesday night.

Workers are still looking for the black boxes, Zhu said, referring to the technical equipment on airplanes that could reveal reasons for the crash.

Search and rescue workers face additional challenges from a sharp temperature drop and torrential rain that began Tuesday night, according to a local weather forecast.