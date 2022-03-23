European stocks head for positive open as global markets seek to rebound from losses

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as global markets look to rebound from recent losses on the back of inflation concerns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,501, Germany's DAX 103 points higher at 14,547, France's CAC 40 up 51 points at 6,690 and Italy's FTSE MIB 159 points higher at 24,113, according to data from IG.

The positive open expected for Europe comes after gains in major Asia-Pacific markets on Wednesday, as investors monitored oil prices and continued to assess the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the central bank is set to take tough action on inflation, with traders now betting the Fed will drive up interest rates even faster than expected just last week.